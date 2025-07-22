Driver arrested for deadly crash that happened last year

LOGAN COUNTY — A man has been arrested on charges connected to a deadly crash that happened in Logan County last summer.

Andre Hagans, 38, of Springfield, was arrested on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, according to Bellefontaine Municipal Court records.

The crash happened on June 17, 2024, in the 3000 block of County Road 29 in Monroe Township, according to a Logan County Sheriff’s Office crash report.

An investigation found that Hagans was driving a Polaris UTV southeast on CR-29 when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle hit brush and debris in the tree line and then overturned. The report indicates that the vehicle came to a rest upside down.

Brittnie Whetsel, 32, was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Hagans and Whetsel were both flown to area hospitals, according to the report.

Whetsel later died at Miami Valley Hospital.

Authorities consulted the prosecutor and obtained a search warrant for Hagans’ medical records.

Hagans remains booked in the Logan County Jail. He was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

