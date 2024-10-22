Rapper known for ‘Baby Shark’ remix shot, killed in Ohio

COLUMBUS — A Florida rapper, known as “Ralan Styles” was killed in a shooting in Columbus over the weekend, according to our media partners WBNS-10 TV.

Columbus Division of Police officers were called to the 300 block of West 3rd Avenue for an unknown complaint just before 5 a.m. on Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers were told a man had been shot.

Sergeant James Fuqua told WBNS-10 that the victim, later identified as Michael Robinson, 22, or “Styles,” was suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Information on what led up to the shooting wasn’t immediately available.

According to WBNS-10, police arrested Mahamood Hassan, 24, and charged him with murder in connection to Robinson’s death.

Hassan is booked in jail on a $2 million bond.

Robinson’s label, Big Money Records, announced his death on social media.

“Michael was not just an incredible talent but also a kind-hearted soul who poured his heart into every song he made for his fans. He touched many lives through his music, and his legacy will live on through the beats and lyrics he created,” the post read.

Robinson was known for his viral remix of “Baby Shark,” according to WBNS-10 TV.

