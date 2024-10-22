Coroner identifies family members killed in deadly Kentucky house fire

CARROLLTON, Kentucky — The family members who were killed in a deadly Kentucky house fire have been identified.

The Coroner’s office has identified the four family members who died in a house fire in Carrollton, Kentucky last week, our news partners at WCPO-9 TV reported.

Jessica Sellers, 42, died in the Oct, 17 fire alongside 25-year-old Emilee Boswell, 18-year-old Coleton Sellers, and 10-year-old Deacon Sellers.

After multiple days, Detective Dave Roberts with the Carrollton Police Department said officials were able to recover the bodies of the four family members killed in the fire.

The fourth and final victim was recovered on Saturday, Oct. 19, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

When officers arrived at the house around 6 a.m. they noticed a 3-year-old girl standing near the home’s back door.

As of Saturday, her condition continues to improve, according to Roberts.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the surviving family members.

