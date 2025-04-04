Former local police recruit charged, accused of inappropriately messaging minor on Snapchat

DAYTON — A former recruit with the Dayton Police Department police academy has been charged in connection to inappropriate messages sent to a minor in Tennessee.

On Feb. 25, 2025, deputies in Putnam County, Tennessee, started an investigation after getting reports that Christopher Noe, 29, had been communicating with a minor on Snapchat.

An arrest warrant was issued.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on Feb. 26, Noe was arrested by Dayton police on behalf of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of the alleged crimes, Noe was enrolled in the Police Academy in Dayton.

The department discharged the recruit, according to the spokesperson.

“Based on the allegations, the department took swift action and the police recruit is no longer employed by the department. This individual’s conduct is unacceptable and fails to meet the fundamental expectations and ethical standards required of our staff,” the spokesperson said.

On April 3, Christopher Noe was booked into the Putnam County Jail and charged with Solicitation of a Minor by an Authority Figure and Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by an Authority Figure, according to a media release.

Noe has a bond set at $225,000 and a court date of May 19, 2025.

