Dayton Police Department recruit arrested on solicitation of minor warrant

DAYTON — A recruit from the Dayton Police Department police academy has been arrested on a warrant for solicitation of a minor, according to a spokesperson from the department.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee reached out to the Dayton Police Department to confirm that the individual was an employee of the department on Feb. 25.

The sheriff’s office told DPD that the recruit was under investigation for a crime in their jurisdiction involving a 17-year-old.

The department discharged the recruit, according to the spokesperson.

“Based on the allegations, the department took swift action and the police recruit is no longer employed by the department. This individual’s conduct is unacceptable and fails to meet the fundamental expectations and ethical standards required of our staff,” the spokesperson said.

The department is cooperating with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office in its investigation.

Additional information on this incident was not immediately available.

