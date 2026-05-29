Dog ‘has a long road ahead’ after being found abandoned, tied to tree; ARC issues statement

DAYTON — An organization has rescued a dog after neighbors called for help.

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As previously reported, neighbors told our news crew that they were worried after seeing a dog chained to a tree near an abandoned trailer along South Union Road.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ARC investigating after dog abandoned, tied to tree in Dayton neighborhood

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The Gem City Dawg Pound told News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson that they saw her story on News Center 7 at 6:00 Wednesday and “had to go help.”

They sent a video of Roxy being taken by the Gem City Dawg Pound for medical attention.

Gem City Pound said a vet determined Roxy was heartworm-positive and was battling an infection caused by a dewclaw that had grown into her leg.

News Center 7 reached out to the Montgomery County Animal Resource Center, which issued the following statement:

“The Animal Resource Center received a call on Tuesday, May 26, regarding a dog reportedly tied to a tree at a residence on S. Union. Including the initial call, we’ve received two calls regarding this dog.

Due to recent changes in Ohio law, the ARC no longer has legal authority to seize or impound dogs due to suspected abandonment, cruelty or neglect. Those investigations and enforcement actions now fall under the authority of local law enforcement agencies and humane societies, per Ohio law.

Anyone who witnesses or suspects a dog is being abandoned, neglected or treated cruelly should report it directly to local law enforcement or their local humane society so it can be investigated by those with the legal authority to enforce these laws."

Roxy is currently in a foster home.

We will continue to follow this story.

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