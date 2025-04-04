Teen found with knife in her chest in Miamisburg; 1 taken into custody

MIAMISBURG — Police are investigating after a teenage girl was found stabbed Friday morning.

Miamisburg Police were called to the 100 block of Mound Avenue around 11 a.m. on reports of a stabbing.

When they got to the scene, they found a 14-year-old girl “with a knife embedded in her chest,” according to police.

She was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Police said Friday afternoon that she was in surgery but in stable condition.

Officers also found a boy, also 14 at the home. He was threatening to harm himself and was holding a knife to his throat.

He was tased by police and taken into custody.

Medics treated him before he was taken to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

We’ve reached out to the police for more information and will provide updates as we learn more.

