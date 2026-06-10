County-wide call for help issued for deputies on scene of ‘suspicious person’

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A county-wide call for help was issued for Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies late Tuesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a “suspicious person” in the 3000 block of Detroit Avenue in Harrison Township around 10:45 p.m., a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said.

TRENDING STORIES:

While deputies were on a scene, a Signal 99 or a county-wide call for assistance was issued.

The supervisor said it’s unclear what the Signal 99 was issued for, but it was dropped quickly.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates that the call wasn’t issued until after 11 p.m.

Authorities are starting to leave the scene, the supervisor added.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]