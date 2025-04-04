Township administrator on unpaid leave after OVI arrest

GREENE COUNTY — A township administrator is on unpaid administrative leave after being arrested for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Body camera video shows Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulling over Beavercreek Township’s Administrator Ryan Rushing on March 21.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The traffic stop took place on US 35 East in Beavercreek after 11 p.m.

Rushing has since been charged with Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated (OVI), speed and marked lane violations, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The traffic stop ticket obtained by News Center 7 shows that Rushing was driving 98 mph in a 55 mph zone.

On April 4, trustees voted to place Rushing on unpaid administrative leave until further notice, Beavercreek Township Board of Trustees Chair Tom Kretz said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Trustees appointed Andry Ehrhart to serve as acting township administrator until further notice.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Beavercreek Township Administrator facing OVI charge

Court records indicate that Rushing is scheduled to appear in court on April 14.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group