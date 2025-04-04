Township administrator on unpaid leave after OVI arrest

GREENE COUNTY — A township administrator is on unpaid administrative leave after being arrested for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Body camera video shows Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulling over Beavercreek Township’s Administrator Ryan Rushing on March 21.
The traffic stop took place on US 35 East in Beavercreek after 11 p.m.
Rushing has since been charged with Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated (OVI), speed and marked lane violations, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
The traffic stop ticket obtained by News Center 7 shows that Rushing was driving 98 mph in a 55 mph zone.
On April 4, trustees voted to place Rushing on unpaid administrative leave until further notice, Beavercreek Township Board of Trustees Chair Tom Kretz said.
Trustees appointed Andry Ehrhart to serve as acting township administrator until further notice.
Court records indicate that Rushing is scheduled to appear in court on April 14.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
