4th victim recovered from deadly Kentucky house fire

CARROLLTON, Kentucky — The fourth victim has been recovered from a Kentucky house fire that officials are calling a “multiple fatality” event.

News Center 7 previously reported that three victims has been recovered from the rubble of the home in Carrollton Kentucky.

The Carrollton Police Department confirmed Saturday that recover efforts had finished and the fourth, believed to be the final, victim was recovered, our news partners at WCPO-9 TV reported.

The victims will be identified by the State Medical Examiners Office. No names have been released at this time.

When officers arrived to the house around 6 a.m. Thursday they noticed a 3-year-old child standing near the home’s back door.

The young girl was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to a hospital in Louisville.

As of Saturday afternoon, her condition continues to improve, according to Detective Dave Roberts with the Carrollton Police Department.

