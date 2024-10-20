State troopers respond to 2-vehicle crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — State troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in Greene County early Sunday morning.
Around 3:30 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers were dispatched to Hilltop Rd and Fairground Rd on reports of a crash.
Upon arrival, troopers found two vehicles involved in a crash, an OSHP dispatcher confirmed.
Greene County Sheriff crews are also on scene, according to a dispatcher.
It is unclear if anyone was injured at the time.
This is a developing story.
