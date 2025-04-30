Dorothy Lane Market announces opening timeframe, hiring fair for new location

MASON — Dorothy Lane Market has announced an opening timeframe for its fourth location in Mason.

The upcoming DLM is at the corner of Mason Montgomery Road and the newly constructed Veterans Parkway.

The store anticipates opening this summer, according to a media release.

To prepare for that opening, DLM will host a hiring fair on May 16 from 3-8 p.m. and May 17 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at its Springboro location.

The new location will bring in roughly 300 new jobs, DLM said.

Online applications can be filled out here.

