Severe storms sends trees crashing into homes, powerlines across Miami Valley

ENGLEWOOD — Severe storms moved through the Miami Valley on Tuesday, and residents are now cleaning up the damage.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz takes a look at some of the damage across the Miami Valley. Catch his report LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

A tree fell on and caused damage to the front and back of a home on Rankin Drive in Englewood while the homeowner was at lunch.

Just a few streets over near the corner of Rumson and Magnolia, another tree was tangled in power lines and crushed a shed.

“I came home from picking up the dog and I said, Gary, look at that,” Connie Brooks of Englewood said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group