Authorities investigating reports of shooting in Montgomery County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Authorities are investigating reports of a shooting in Montgomery County Tuesday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies received reports of a shooting on Bronson Street in Jefferson Township just after 10 p.m.

Initial reports indicate that Trotwood police were also called to the scene to help.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in this incident.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

