Babysitter wanted after 1-year-old suffers third-degree burns

AKRON — Police said they are looking for a babysitter after a 1-year-old was seriously burned.

Akron police were called to the 1100 block of Lakeshore Boulevard on April 26, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.

Officers arrived and met the child’s mother, who said she left her daughter in the care of a woman at the home while she went out of town.

She saw that the child had been scolded by hot water from a bath or shower when she returned to pick her up.

The child was later taken to the hospital with serious physical injuries, police said, which include second and third-degree burns.

A warrant was issued for 52-year-old Kimberly Richmond as a result of the investigation.

Richmond faces two counts of child endangering.

