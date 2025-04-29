ATF agents serving search warrant at Fairborn home

FAIRBORN — Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating a house in Fairborn.
The ATF confirmed that they are serving a search warrant at a house in the 1300 block of Mapleridge Drive in Fairborn on Tuesday morning.
According to a spokesperson for the ATF, agents are conducting a “court-authorized search warrant.”
Additional details were not immediately available.
