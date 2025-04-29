Man dies after being ejected from motorcycle in Darke County

ARCANUM — A man is dead after being ejected from a motorcycle during a crash in Darke County on Monday.

Deputies and medics responded at 7:33 p.m. to State Route 49 and Hollansburg-Sampson Road in Arcanum on initial reports of a crash, according to a Darke County Sheriff’s spokesperson.

The driver, Steven Copenhaver, 52, from Brookville, was driving a red 2024 Kawasaki Ninja when a white 2016 GMC Terrain stopped at a stop sign on SR-49 and Hollansburg-Sampson.

A 64-year-old woman drove the SUV and did not yield the right of way to the motorcycle. She hit the motorcycle and ejected the man, a preliminary investigation revealed.

Medics rendered aid and administered CPR, but the motorcyclist died at the scene, the spokesperson said.

They identified the motorcyclist as Steven Copenhaver of Brookville.

The crash remains under investigation.

