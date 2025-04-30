Multiple injuries reported, at least 1 trapped after crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Multiple injuries have been reported after a crash in Dayton Tuesday night, according to Dayton Police & Fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash occurred in the 1800 block of Germantown Pike, near the old Desoto Bass apartments, after 9 p.m., according to a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton Police & Fire posted that at least one person was trapped in one of the cars involved in this crash.

The post indicates that firefighters had to use tools to get the person out of the car.

The dispatch supervisor couldn’t provide information on any injuries.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group