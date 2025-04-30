Man shot, killed by authorities outside Amazon facility

FLORENCE, Kentucky — A man was shot in killed in a police shooting outside of an Amazon facility in Kentucky on Tuesday, according to our media partners WCPO-9 TV.
The shooting took place outside of the Amazon facility off Industrial Road in Florence.
Kentucky State Police (KSP) said the Boone County Sheriff’s Office and Florence Police Department responded to initial reports of a stolen semi-truck around 7 a.m.
WCPO-9 reported that authorities stopped the truck, and 35-year-old Michael Simpson, of Cleves, got out of the driver’s seat.
According to KSP, Simpson reportedly did not follow the officer’s commands, “which resulted in a physical altercation.”
It is not clear what happened during the “altercation,” but a Florence police officer was injured, according to WCPO-9.
KSP said Simpson got a gun and pointed it at his head while walking near the facility.
Two Boone County Sheriff’s deputies shot Simpson at this time.
It is unclear where Simpson was shot, WCPO-9 reported.
Simpson was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
State police confirmed to WCPO-9 that Simpson is not associated with Amazon.
This shooting remains under investigation by the KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team.
