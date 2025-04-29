Community asked to avoid Darke County neighborhood as police deal with ‘barricaded subject’

GREENVILLE — A large police presence is in a Darke County neighborhood Tuesday evening.
Greenville police are currently in the area of Avenue A and Garst Avenue with a “barricaded subject,” according to a social media post from the department.
Photos and video from the scene show Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and Greenville police officers on scene.
Sheriff’s deputies are talking over a loudspeaker, asking the barricaded person to come outside.
“We are asking citizens to stay inside and avoid the area while we are actively working the scene,” the department said in a post.
News Center 7 is working to learn more.
We will continue to follow this story.
