Community asked to avoid Darke County neighborhood as police deal with ‘barricaded subject’

GREENVILLE — A large police presence is in a Darke County neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Greenville police are currently in the area of Avenue A and Garst Avenue with a “barricaded subject,” according to a social media post from the department.

Photos and video from the scene show Darke County Sheriff’s deputies and Greenville police officers on scene.

Sheriff’s deputies are talking over a loudspeaker, asking the barricaded person to come outside.

“We are asking citizens to stay inside and avoid the area while we are actively working the scene,” the department said in a post.

