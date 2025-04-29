3 seriously hurt after being thrown from car during crash

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Three people were seriously hurt after a crash in Auglaize County on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 1:30 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to a crash at State Route 67 and Wrestle Creek Road.

Don Burns, 51, was driving a Buick LeSabre southbound on Wrestle Creek Road when he didn’t stop at a stop sign and was hit by a Ram 2500 truck driven by Christopher Hedges, 48.

TRENDING STORIES:

After being hit, the Buick traveled off the left side of the road and overturned, according to OSP.

The people inside the Buick — Burns, Lyric Simpson, 26, and Daniel Sparkman, 42 — were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the car.

Burns, Simpson, and Sparkman were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and state troopers said they are in stable condition.

Hedges was not injured.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected.

The crash remains under investigation by OSP.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group