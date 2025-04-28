‘Emergency message’ orders Social Security withhold 50% of benefits for those who were overpaid

News Center 7 uncovered a big change from Social Security that will impact people who get it.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This affects people whom the agency says have been paid too much.

News Center 7 I-Team has reported on billions in SSA overpayments for more than a year.

“I was in a full panic,” Kara Kendall said.

Kendall got an overpayment notice tied to her social security disability benefits for more than $17,000

She worked out a payment plan with Social Security.

TRENDING STORIES:

To claw back the overpayment debt, for 18 months, the SSA reduced Kendall’s monthly checks by nearly half.

“Because otherwise I would have been completely without a check,” she said.

That is what the agency planned to do to everyone with a new overpayment, starting last month.

It’s a policy former SSA Commissioner Martin O’Malley described as “cruel” just a year ago, when he dropped that amount to withholding just 10%.

“It was a cruel-hearted policy before. With 100% and with 50% it’s half as cruel, but it’s still cruel,” O’Malley said.

Now, in an emergency order, the SSA has directed its employees to hold back 50% of people’s benefits to collect overpayments.

Just last month, the current acting commissioner said that policy change to 100% withholding would “properly safeguard taxpayer funds” and save billions over the next decade.

“It’s a nightmare for not only the staff to have all of the switcheroo on policy, but also for the beneficiaries,” O’Malley said.

In a series of News Center 7 I-Team investigations done in partnership with our Cox Media Group sister stations and KFF Health News, we’ve heard from more than a thousand families who’ve gotten demand letters from Social Security asking them to pay back thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars.

Our investigation found it happens to roughly two million people each year, and that often the mistakes weren’t their fault but the government’s.

We expect this policy change will impact about half of the people with new overpayments – those who get old-age, survivors, and disability payments.

People who get Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, should still only have 10% withheld.

We have not heard back from the Social Security Administration.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group