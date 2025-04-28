17-year-old killed in reported shooting

DAYTON — A teen boy was killed in a reported shooting in Dayton over the weekend.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed police were dispatched to a reported shooting in the 4600 block of Midway Avenue around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The Montgomery County Coroner identified Adrien Totty, 17, as the person who died at the scene.

A police report obtained by News Center 7 noted that the case was being investigated as a homicide.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police about the shooting. We have not received a response at this time.

