‘Thought it was a war zone’ Neighbors shocked to learn man shot, killed by police near Dayton park

DAYTON — People are shocked after learning a man was shot and killed by police in Dayton Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, Dayton police responded to the 1200 block of Rosedale Drive, near Princeton Park, on reports of a mental health call around 8:30 a.m.

>> PHOTOS: Deadly police shooting leads to large investigation near Dayton park

TRENDING STORIES:

According to a spokesperson with Dayton police, the caller told dispatchers that a man threatened to kill her.

When police arrived on scene, the man returned to the area with a gun and got into a car. Officers then issued a countywide call for assistance, or a Signal 99.

Police spent at least 25 minutes trying to de-escalate the situation until the man allegedly “brandished his weapon” at officers, according to Dayton Police Major Paul Saunders.

“The subject ended up reinvesting a firearm at the officers. The officers were forced to discharge their firearms, and that subject was later pronounced deceased at the hospital,” Saunders said.

Saunders confirmed Dayton officers and a Moraine officer were involved in the shooting.

Margret Booze lives one block over from Rosedale Drive said she was frightened.

“The gunshots were, oh, my goodness, I’m not sure I thought it was a war zone,” Booze said.

She heard so many gunshots she lost count.

“I was going to say two dozen, at least 20, gunshots. But they were very loud, not like a regular gun, but like something that was a large weapon,” Booze said.

Booze said she has lived here for decades and has never seen this many police officers near her home.

“Street was flooded with police officers. Nobody could give us an explanation of what was going on, or if we were safe for that matter,” Booze said.

Other community members think more should be done for those suffering from mental health.

Mia Colon said she went to school with the man and doesn’t know what to think of this situation.

“I do feel bad because it happened. He was a good guy. I don’t think he deserved that like I don’t think he deserved it to die,” Colon said.

Colon said the person she knew had a reserved personality.

“They was real nice, sweet, like, he never got into no trouble that I known of,” she said.

No police officers were hurt in this shooting.

Investigators told News Center 7 that additional details will be revealed next week.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested to handle the criminal investigation related to the shooting.

An independent administrative investigation will be conducted by the Professional Standard Bureau.

News Center 7 is working to learn the identity of the man and will continue to follow this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 32 "Officer-involved critical incident" prompts large investigation near Dayton park

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



