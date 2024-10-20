State patrol investigating motorcycle crash in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Clark County — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating after a motorcycle crash in Clark County Saturday night.
Initial reports indicate Clark County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were called to the 1000 block of Old Columbus Road in Springfield Township around 9:10 p.m.
State troopers were called to the scene shortly after.
Additional information was not immediately available.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.
