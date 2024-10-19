Neighbors shocked after hours-long standoff ends in arrest of suspect linked to homicide

DAYTON — A suspect accused of hitting an unmarked police cruiser and causing an hours-long standoff has been arrested.
A countywide call for assistance was put out around 1:30 p.m. after a person allegedly rammed into a police cruiser in the area of W. Siebenthaler and Salem Avenues, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
The driver ran toward an apartment complex on Wentworth Avenue and an hours-long standoff began.
Toby Ward has lived in the apartment complex for 10 years and said he’s never seen anything like this before.
“They said he was a dangerous man, they said he killed somebody,” Ward said.
Authorities arrested the suspect around 6:30 p.m.
Dayton Police Lieutenant Mark Ponichtera said the suspect is wanted in connection to a homicide in Dayton and has an active warrant for gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
