5 shot in school parking lot, 10 more run over or hit by car

AKRON — Five people were shot in the parking lot of an Ohio school early Monday morning.

A large crowd of about 100-150 people who were having a party on the school grounds of the Mason Community Learning Center in Akron, according to CBS-affiliate WOIO.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m.

Surveillance footage caught the large crowd running and taking cover as the shots were fired, according to APD.

The five gunshot wound victims were transported to local hospitals, or were driven, and even more were hurt when the crowd scattered.

Four of the shooting victims range in age from 14-20 years old.

“As people fled the area, multiple vehicles attempted to leave the parking lot at the same time,” Akron police department said. “During this chaotic scene, several individuals were struck by gunfire, and many others were hit or run over by vehicles.”

At this time, APD knows of at least 10 people who were run over or hit by cars leaving the area.

APD confirmed all gunshot and crash victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no arrests, and Akron Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

