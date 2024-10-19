1 dead, 2 flown to hospital after head-on crash in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — One person is dead after a head-on crash in Champaign County.

The crash was reported around 11:10 a.m. on N. State Route 560 near Church Road in Concord Twp.

An initial investigation revealed that a 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck was going southbound on N. SR 560 and a 2005 GMC pick-up truck was going northbound on the state route. When they got near the intersection at Church Road, they collided head-on, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

The collision caused both trucks to spin off the east side of the road and stop in a field.

The GMC truck ended up on its side and its two occupants, both 21-year-old men from Urbana, were trapped inside. After being extricated from the truck, they were both flown to Miami Valley Hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced deceased at the scene. Their identity has not been released as deputies are working to notify their next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

