73-year-old Ohio woman killed in dog attack

ASHVILLE, Ohio — A 73-year-old woman is dead after she was attacked by dogs on Thursday.

The attack happened on Kidlow Court in Ashville, Ohio near the woman’s home, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

The woman was identified by the Franklin County Coroner’s office as 73, year-old Jo Echelbarger.

She suffered serious injuries from the attack and went into cardiac arrest on the way to Gran Medical Center.

She was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.

An Ashville Police Officer shot one of the two dogs after it went to attack him, WBNS-10 TV reported.

The second dog was also killed, but the circumstances leading up to its death were unclear, according to an Ashville officer.

