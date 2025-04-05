3 people, including 2 juveniles injured after shooting in Xenia

XENIA — Three people, including two juveniles, were injured in a shooting in Xenia Friday evening.

News Center 7 previously reported that around 6:15 p.m., Xenia Police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Hivling St on reports of a shooting.

The 911 caller told dispatchers that someone had shot at her and her son, and that two juveniles had been shot, according to a press release from the Xenia Police Department.

Upon arrival, police found three people who had been shot, according to the release.

The victims were identified as a 12-year-old female, a 16-year-old male, and an 18-year-old male.

All three victims were taken by paramedics to area hospitals. Details on their conditions were not immediately available.

The preliminary investigation shows that all the people involved in the shooting knew each other, according to police.

“However, until Detectives have an opportunity to speak with each of the injured people, the exact role each person played has not been determined,” the release stated.

Police say they believe they have identified everyone involved in the shooting and that there is no outstanding threat to the public.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at (937) 376-7206 or contact the lead investigator, Detective Reed at creed@cityofxenia.org. You can also leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at (937) 347-1623.

