Large police presence reported at Xenia home

XENIA — A large police presence has been spotted outside a home in Xenia.

Around 6:30 p.m., Xenia police and medics were called to the 100 block of Hivling Street.

Dispatchers were unable to confirm any information.

Our News Center 7 crew saw a large number of police and fire crews on the scene.

Investigators appear to be focused on tan-painted brick house.

Neighbors told our crews that they see police at the home often and heard gunfire before police arrived.

We are working to confirm this information.

We will continue to update this story

