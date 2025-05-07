Ohio fugitive arrested nearly 700 miles away

TOLEDO, Ohio — A fugitive wanted in Ohio was arrested nearly 700 miles away late Monday night, according to a spokesperson with the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS).

U.S. Marshals and police arrested Tyrone Lamarr Hoskins, 34, in Atlanta, Georgia, which is nearly 700 miles away from Toledo.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) has been looking for Hoskins since September 2024.

The spokesperson said Hoskins was wanted by the following agencies on different charges and violations:

U.S. Marshals Service for federal supervised release violations with an underlying federal weapons violation

Toledo Police Department for aggravated riot

Ohio Adult Parole Authority for multiple parole violations with an initial offense of manslaughter

Hoskins is facing an aggravated riot charge due to an incident that occurred at the Franklin Park Mall in Toledo, the spokesperson said.

The federal probation violation and state parole warrants were issued after this charge.

Task force members recently got information that Hoskins may be in the Atlanta area.

U.S. Marshals learned the whereabouts of Hoskins and later arrested him without incident in the 700 block of Morosgo Drive NE, the spokesperson said.

Hoskins remains in custody in Atlanta until he can be extradited back to Ohio to face the charges.

“Here is another example of a violent fugitive who thought he could run from authorities and not have to answer for the crimes he has committed here in Ohio. With the long reach of the USMS and dedicated work by investigators, this fugitive is behind bars,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said.

