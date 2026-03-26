Chase Bank to temporarily close Montgomery County location next month

MIAMISBURG — A Chase Bank location in Montgomery County will be temporarily closed starting next month.

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The City of Miamisburg said in a social media post that the Chase Bank location at the 200 block of South Heincke Road will close on April 29.

The bank “will undergo a complete teardown and rebuild,” according to the social media post.

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It will take nine months to complete construction on the new 3,395 square foot building.

Customers can use the Chase Bank location on Washington Village Drive in Washington Township.

They plan to reopen the S. Heincke Road location in the winter of 2027.

The city said that a mobile ATM will be available on-site during the construction phase.

Bank Renovations Miamisburg Photo contributed by City of Miamisburg (via Facebook) (City of Miamisburg (via Facebook))

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