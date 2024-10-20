Ohio woman accused of setting house on fire with people inside

TOLEDO — An Ohio woman accused of setting a house on fire with two people inside was arrested on Friday, according to our CBS affiliate in Toledo, WTOL-11 TV.

Around 6:13 a.m., 32-year-old Jeraka Joyner allegedly opened the window of a house in Toledo, dumped lighter fluid inside, and lit it on fire, according to a report obtained by WTOL-11.

The exact location of the house was not immediately available.

Joyner was arrested on two counts of aggravated arson and one count of attempting or threatening to inflict harm on another person as an aggravated burglary offender, according to WTOL-11.

It is unclear if the people inside the home were injured.

Joyner is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

