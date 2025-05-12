Driver crashes while picking up phone on floor, killing 46-year-old motorcyclist

DAYTON — A 46-year-old man is dead after a crash in Dayton on Saturday.

Around 4:30 p.m. Dayton police were called to 400 block of Watervliet Avenue for a crash with injuries.

A Chevrolet Traverse was traveling southbound on Watervliet Avenue when it crossed over the centerline while “picking a phone off the floor,” according to a Dayton police crash report.

The Traverse crossed the centerline and hit a Chevrolet Cobalt.

The Traverse also hit a motorcycle being driven by 46-year-old Arthur Peters, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Peters died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The drivers of the Traverse and Cobalt were not injured.

We are working to learn if anyone is facing charges and further information about the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

