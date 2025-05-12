Did you feel it? Small earthquake detected in Ohio

MADISON — A small earthquake shook parts of Northeast Ohio over the weekend.
A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded southeast of Madison around 10:47, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Residents in the area reported “weak” to “light” shaking.
No damage or injuries were reported.
