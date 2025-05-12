Dog dies after being found in basement of Ohio home

WARREN, OHIO — An Ohio shelter announced that a dog they recently rescued has died.

The Healthy Hearts and Paw Project announced on social media Sunday that Baby “crossed over the Rainbow Bridge.”

Baby was found chained up in a basement at home in Warren, according to a Facebook post.

“The dog was found nearly unresponsive at the bottom of the filthy basement steps -- emaciated, dehydrated, and a ruptured mass on the abdomen -- with the heavy stench of decay and infection in the air,” the shelter said.

Baby was rushed to a veterinary hospital, where doctors worked to save her life.

She died Sunday.

“The decision to let her go wasn’t easy, but it was the right thing to do,” the shelter said on its Facebook page. “There simply was no coming back from the hell she was put through.”

The shelter added that all photos will be submitted on Monday to consider charges.

The photos shared by Healthy Hearts and Paw Projects are graphic.

Dog dies after being found in basement Photo contributed by The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project (via Facebook) (The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project (via Facebook))

