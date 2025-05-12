Superload moving through Greene Co Monday: Expected route, timing

An over 30,000 pound transformer is being moved through Greene County on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The AES transformer is being moved from 430 E Xenia Drive to the AES site on Dayton Xenia Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

There will be a moving road closure as the transformer makes its way to its destination.

It is expected to begin the route at 9 a.m. and take between four and eight hours to reach the destination.

The transformer will be escorted by law enforcement along this route:

West on E Xenia Dr. to E. Dayton Dr.

Southwest on E. Dayton Dr. to OH-444S (S. Central Ave./ Kauffman Ave.)

Southeast on OH-444S to W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd.

South on W. Dayton Yellow Springs Rd. to Trebein Rd.

South Trebein Rd. to Dayton Xenia Rd.

Dayton Xenia Rd to substation

However, if the transformer has not passed Dayton Xenia Road by the time of local school’s dismissals, the load will stop and park at Overbrook Boulevard on Trebein Road from 2-4:15 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group