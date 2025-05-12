Officer injured after police hit by vehicle, police say

CINCINNATI — A police officer was hospitalized after a crash involving a cruiser in Ohio early Sunday.

Cincinnati Police told our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati, that the crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. along Gilbert Avenue between Windsor and E McMillan Streets.

The officer was investigating a two-vehicle crash when their cruiser got hit, according to Cincinnati Police.

An intoxicated driver crashed into the cruiser while the officer was inside, police told WCPO.

Medics transported the officer to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The intoxicated driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers before being arrested.

The driver was booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

