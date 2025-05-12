Area hardware store to close after 80 years of service

SPRINGFIELD — An area hardware and home goods store that opened its doors in 1945 is going out of business.

Springfield Home and Hardware, located at 2982 Derr Road in the Northland Plaza Shopping Center, announced it would be closing in a social media post last month.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude for the incredible support you have shown us over the years. Your loyalty has meant the world to us, and we sincerely thank you for everything,” a spokesperson for Springfield Home and Hardware said on social media.

Springfield Home and Hardware was closed May 5 to May 11 to prepare for its liquidation sale.

The liquidation sale begins May 12, according to the social media post.

The store will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

