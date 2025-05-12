Former Ohio State wrestler, Olympic gold medalist arrested during prostitution sting

COLUMBUS — Former Ohio State wrestler and Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder was one of 17 men arrested during a human trafficking sting in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Columbus Division of Police confirmed to our news partners, WBNS, that the division’s Police and Community Together (PACT) unit conducted an undercover operation aimed at reducing prostitution on May 9.

TRENDING STORIES:

That night, officers began receiving text messages and phone calls from a man responding to one of the advertisements, and a meeting was then arranged at a nearby hotel.

WBNS reported that a man, later identified as Snyder, arrived at the hotel about 20 minutes after the arrangement was made. Police said he paid an undercover officer cash and requested a sexual act.

Snyder was arrested for engaging in prostitution inside the hotel room. Police said he was later released from custody at the scene.

He’s been summoned to appear in court next week.

Snyder won Olympic gold at the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro. He went on to win silver at the 2020 Tokyo games.

As WBNS reported, he was a three-time NCAA champion at Ohio State. He’s also won three world championships.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group