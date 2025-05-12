Man seriously injured after fiery crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A man was seriously injured after a fiery crash in Clark County last week.

News Center 7 previously reported that around 10:41 p.m. Friday evening, Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to Tuttle Rd and US 40 on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 17-year-old Karlee Holcomb of New Carlisle, was heading eastbound on US 40.

A 2011 Volvo V50 driven by 37-year-old Scheetz Lucas was also traveling eastbound on US 40.

According to the OSHP, Lucas failed to maintain an assured clear distance ahead and struck Holcomb’s vehicle in the center rear.

Holcomb traveled off the right side of the roadway and eventually back onto the roadway before going back off the left side.

Lucas’ vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and caught fire.

Lucas was seriously injured and was flown via medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital.

Holcomb was transported to Springfield Regional with a minor injury, and her three passengers were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation, according to the OSHP.

