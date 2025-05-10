1 seriously injured in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD — A person was taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter after a two-vehicle crash in Springfield Friday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The scene of the crash is near the intersection of Tuttle and East National Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to Clark County dispatch, a man had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The crash investigation has been turned over to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group