1 seriously injured in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD — A person was taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter after a two-vehicle crash in Springfield Friday night.
The scene of the crash is near the intersection of Tuttle and East National Road.
According to Clark County dispatch, a man had to be extricated from the vehicle.
The crash investigation has been turned over to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
