Smoke visible for miles after fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Smoke poured from a fire in Dayton Monday afternoon.

News Center 7 is on the scene of the fire, gathering video and information

Around 3:20 p.m. Dayton firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Leonhard Street for reports of a garage fire, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Photos from iWitness7 viewers and video from our Storm Center 7 weather cameras show a plume of smoke visible from miles away.

We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will update as new information becomes available.





