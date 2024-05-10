Man formally charged after father’s body parts found in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — A man has been formally charged after his father’s body parts were found in Trotwood last month.

Edgar Keiter Jr., 52, of Kettering was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and theft.

As News Center 7 previously reported, on April 22, Trotwood police were called to reports of garbage bags in the 7500 block of Old Dayton Road that appeared to have human legs inside.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Coroner ID’s human legs found near Trotwood home

An investigation found that the remains belonged to 75-year-old Edgar Keiter Sr. of Kettering.

The rest of Edgar Sr.’s remains were found in a storage unit in the 1700 block of Guenther Road, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Investigators are still working to learn the manner and cause of Edgar Sr.’s death.

Edgar Jr. is in custody of the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond.

He is due next in court on May 14.





