Coroner ID’s human legs found near Trotwood home; Kettering police to release new details

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the human legs found near a Trotwood home.

The coroner’s office identified the legs Monday as belonging to 75-year-old Edgar Keiter.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was the only TV reporter in court this morning when Keiter’s son made an initial court appearance. Police are also expected to release new details in the case today. We will have everything we learn, LIVE on News Center 7 starting at 5:00.

As News Center 7 previously reported, an investigation began on April 22 on Old Dayton Road in Trotwood.

Officers were called there by people looking for their dog who spotted a trash bag in the driveway.

A Trotwood police report obtained showed police found two severed legs inside.

They also found in the area a dryer sheet with dry blood, a clean dryer sheet, and a clear bottle with red and green residue.

They also discovered five sections of rope.

Kettering police are expected to provide new details during a press conference Monday afternoon.

We will continue updating this story.

