Suspected human legs found near Trotwood home; police conduct 2nd search

DAYTON — New details about the investigation into human legs found near a Trotwood home.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, a search warrant was served at a self-storage facility on Guenther Road in Dayton on May 1.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell reached out Kettering police department to learn if this is connected to other searches done after suspected human legs were found. He was told the law department could not release those records at this time.

Police did provide an updated and heavily redacted report from a search they conducted at a Kettering apartment building on Croftshire Drive on April 26.

The report confirmed police spoke with two individuals and seized six items of clothing.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search warrant served at Kettering apartment after suspected human legs found in trash bags

The report also indicated police confiscated samples of carpet from the floors and conducted 10 DNA swabs.

The most disturbing discovery is that police also confiscated a saw blade, two saws, plus pieces of rope.

They also towed a vehicle and searched another.

As News Center 7 previously reported an investigation began on April 22 on Old Dayton Road in Trotwood.

Officers were called there by people looking for their dog who spotted a trash bag in the driveway.

A Trotwood police report obtained showed police found two severed legs inside.

They also found in the area a dryer sheet with dry blood, a clean dryer sheet, and a clear bottle with red and green residue.

They also discovered five sections of rope.

We will continue to follow this story.





