Search warrant served at Kettering apartment after suspected human legs found in trash bags

TROTWOOD — The search for answers about body parts found in Trotwood has expanded after investigators served a search warrant in Kettering.

The warrant was served last Friday night at an apartment on Croftshire Drive, as reported on News Center 7 at 5:30.

>> RELATED: Witness reports human legs found in trash bags outside Trotwood home; Crime lab investigating

Trotwood police received 911 calls and texts last Monday that brought them to the discovery of body parts.

Police confirmed with News Center 7 that they are suspected human legs. They were brought to the Miami Valley Crime Lab for help identifying whose remains they are, but police are not stopping their all-out search for answers.

Jeff Damrell and several other neighbors noticed all kinds of Kettering police vehicles in front of the apartment building Friday night, April 26th. He spotted three crime scene units and a detective walked up to speak with him.

“They asked me if I seen anything through the day, the day before, asked me if I have any cameras up or anything,” Damrell said.

>> Death investigation underway after sanitation workers find dead body on morning route

News Center 7 obtained a Kettering police report that confirms what Jeff Damrell said. The report said their activity was assistance for the Trotwood Police Department.

The report states that at the apartment, a Trotwood officer “pointed out that the carpet had been pulled up and there appears to be an area where bleach may have been poured on the floor.”

The search and police activity came four days after Trotwood police discovered the body parts at or near the end of a driveway on Old Dayton Road. Miami Valley Crime Lab Director Brooke Ehlers said the work to ID remains is different with each case.

The Kettering police report indicated Trotwood police may have a person of interest in the disposal of the suspected body parts, but that information, the person’s name, is redacted.

Damrell described to News Center 7 what he thinks he saw the day before.

“People moving out, yeah, because they took the furniture, they took everything,” Damrell said.

Ehlers said there is not a timeline in place for how long they may need to identify the remains but have a number of methods that are used individually or in combination, and the information gathered by Trotwood police can help in a big way as well.

©2024 Cox Media Group