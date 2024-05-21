U.S. 35 remains closed as deputies investigate deadly crash in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly crash that took place in Montgomery County on Monday night.

Deputies and medics were dispatched to the crash just after 8 p.m. on Monday night, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s spokesperson.

Preliminary details indicate a vehicle involved in the crash had fled from another police jurisdiction early in the day.

ODOT cameras show traffic remains closed on U.S. 35 in both directions at W 3rd Street.

Montgomery County Regional previously told News Center 7 that there were injuries with this crash.

Video and photos from the scene show at least three vehicles involved.

A black car suffered heavy damage while a black pickup truck was also badly damaged. A white SUV also was damaged.

Witnesses told News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott Monday night that they saw a white car speed past them including multiple cruisers and a helicopter.

Deputies working the Project Safe Neighborhood Target Enforcement detail attempted to stop the vehicle around Free Pike and Gettysburg Avenue, the spokesperson said.

The vehicle fled from deputies and air support started tracking it.

The crash remains under investigation.

