Puppy finds new home after being abandoned in drawstring bag at Butler County park

HAMILTON — The puppy that was found inside a tie bag at a Butler County park has been adopted, according to the Animal Friends Humane Society shelter.

The puppy, now called Ryder, was adopted on May 17.

“To say they were gitty to adopt Ryder, would be an understatement! We are so happy for him to start his life with his new parents and dog siblings,” a social media post from the shelter said.

According to a previous News Center 7 report, Ryder was found at L.J. Smith Park in Hamilton. Butler County Deputy Dog Warden Burkett brought him to the Animal Friends Humane Society shelter.

Ahead of Ryder’s adoption, he was placed in a foster home to “grow up and show his true personality outside the shelter environment,” a social media post said.

Ryder’s owner signed him over and the shelter’s management team spent time finding his “fur-ever” home.

“He LOVES human interaction and gets a little sad when he is left alone. We understand this as he has had a rough beginning to life,” a post said.

Approximately nine days after Ryder was found at the park, Butler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Harold Dean Lilly, of Middletown, in connection to this incident.

Lilly was arrested on cruelty to a companion animal and abandoning animals charges.

This adorable little guy was found this morning at L.J. Smith Park in Hamilton, Ohio. He was found inside a tie-bag,... Posted by Butler County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 24, 2024

